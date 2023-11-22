Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is awaiting the release of his third film "Dunki" this year, says he deals with nervousness by being nervous and spending time with his children.

The actor on Wednesday held an #AskSRK session with his fans on X, hours after he released the film's first song "Lutt Putt Gaya".

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the upcoming film is a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love. The film will be Shah Rukh's third release for 2023 after "Pathaan" and "Jawan"

"I deal with nerves by being Nervous….and Quiet on my own. I write a bit and spend time with kids. #Dunki," the actor said in reply to a fan's question.

While SRK is awaiting the release of "Dunki", his third film this year after the massive success of "Pathaan" and "Jawan", daughter Suhana is all set to debut with Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies" and her father is cheering her.

"Suhana loves Dunki and I love Archies. Between the two of us I think we are all sorted. #Dunki," he said.

The actor also praise filmmaker Hirani with whom he is collaborating for the first time.

"@RajkumarHirani is an awesome person to work with. This is the most fun I have had doing a film with his team. The song was very hot to shoot... peak of summers," he said.

An #AskSRK session is incomplete without some funny questions from fans and Shah Rukh's witty responses and this was no different.

Asked about the secret behind his "bikhre baal" by a fan, Shah Rukh quipped, "Aamla, Bhringraaj aur Methi lagata hoon!!! #Dunki".

"Dunki" is billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love. The film, also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani, releases on December 21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)