The prestigious IIFA Awards 2023 was held in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday with the IIFA Rocks event held on May 26, and the main awards night on May 27. Several B-town celebs including Salman, Nora, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, and Rakul Preet Singh among others set the stage on fire with their power-packed performance at the gala night. Nora Fatehi Flaunts Her Sexy Dance Moves at IIFA 2023! Video of Actress’ Fiery Performance Takes Internet by Storm – WATCH.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor stole the show with his dance performance. Videos and pictures from his energetic performance surfaced online. The videos show Bhaijaan exuding his swag while shaking his leg to his hit songs such as "Seeti Maar" from Radhe and "Aaj Ki Party" from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

He also grooved to "Aaja Soniye" from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Joining him on stage on this track were boys from the Norwegian dance group Quick Style. Salman's performance witnessed non-stop cheering from the audience. His sister Arpita Khan and her children also attended the award show and saw Bhaijaan's whistle-worthy performance.

Apart from him, actor Nora Fatehi won netizens' hearts with her sizzling moves. Several videos of the diva performing on iconic songs like "Yeh Mera Dil" and "Laila Main Laila", at the grand award night went viral on social media.

Soon after Nora's dance videos went viral on social media, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Dancing queen," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Ani't no one dance like her." "Nora killed it tonigh," a fan wrote.

Actor Kriti Sanon impressed the audience with her amazing dance moves as she was seen performing with the Norwegian dance group Quick Style on her super hit song "Param Sundari" from the film Mimi. IIFA 2023: Rakhi Sawant Almost Knocks Over Vicky Kaushal While Dancing to ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ in This Hilarious Video - Watch.

She also performed on the romantic track "Apna Bana Le" from her horror comedy film Bhediya and "Munda Sohna Hun Main" from the romantic comedy film Shehzada.

Actor Varun Dhawan also made IIFA 2023 extra special with his energetic performance. He set the stage ablaze as he grooved to multiple chart-topping songs. Check out a few glimpses from Varun's power-packed performance.

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan hosted the grand award night and entertained the audiences with their quirky one-liners. The Sanju actor was also seen grooving with Hrithik Roshan on the iconic song "Ek Pal Ka Jeena". Several videos of the duo grooving to the track went viral on social media.

Apart from the dance performances and all the fun banter between the celebs, several awards were also presented to the actors, filmmakers and musicians for their outstanding work. IIFA 2023 Winners: Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt Bag Top Acting Honours; See Full List.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan received a standing ovation at IIFA 2023 when he was conferred with the award for Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema on Saturday. Music maestro AR Rahman gave the award to Haasan, who looked dapper in a black suit. As soon as Haasan received the trophy, everyone including Salman Khan and fans stood up from their seats and applauded the Vishwaroopam. The audience literally erupted in a frenzy of cheers, whistles and claps. On bagging the golden trophy, Haasan expressed his gratitude, saying, "I grew up in cinema..I came here when I was three and half..You have been kind enough to allow me to survive till this stage..I am very thankful and humbled."

Actors Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor- Male, Female trophies for their performances in the films Vikram Vedha and Gangubai Kathiawadi. In his acceptance speech, Hrithik said, "I have lived with Vedha for many years now. It began right here in Abu Dhabi. I gave my first shot as Vedha here...it feels like life has come full circle to me. Vedha helped me unleash madness inside me which I did not know that it exist. Thank you universe and thank you Vedha for helping me discover that madness and helping me discover the strength to hold that madness." "I love you guys...I will never take you for granted," he added. The film is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil project with the same title, which featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Talking about Alia, the 30-year-old star was not in attendance to accept her award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi in person. If reports are to be believed, Alia skipped the event due to a family emergency. Alia's maternal grandfather, Narendra Razdan, is reportedly not well. Producer Jayantilal Gada received the award on behalf of Alia.

Actor Anil Kapoor was conferred with the award for "Performance In A Supporting Role - Male" following his performance in JugJugg Jeeyo. Before attending the show, Anil had a brief conversation with the media on the green carpet. "IIFA is a festival of cinema, and Abu Dhabi is a great place. We are very happy to be here for the second time, and we are thrilled that IIFA has been happening for 22 years," he said.

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, on Saturday, won the Best Debut Actor (Male) award for his performance in the film Qala at the IIFA 2023. While expressing gratitude, Babil said, "You debut only once and to be acknowledged for that is absolutely motivating. I will strive harder and wish harder, I am banking on everyone's love and blessing now to win the best actor for IIFA in the future."

Actor-director R Madhavan won the Best Director award for his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect at the IIFA 2023. 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is a 2022 Indian biographical drama film written, produced and directed by R Madhavan in his directorial debut. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Check Out The Full List Of Winners Here:

1. Best Picture - Drishyam 2

2. Best Director - R Madhavan, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

3. Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) - Hrithik Roshan, Vikram Vedha

4. Best Performance in a Leading (Female) - Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi

5. Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) - Anil Kapoor, JugJugg Jeeyo

6. Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female) - Mouni Roy, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

7. Best Debut (Male) - Babil Khan, Qala and Shantanu Maheshwari, Gangubai Kathiawadi

8. Best Debut (Female) - Khushalii Kumar, Dhokha: Round D Corner

9. Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh, "Kesariya", Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

10. Best Playback Singer (Female) - Shreya Ghoshal, :Rasiya", Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

11. Best Music - Pritam Chakraborty, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

12. Best Lyrics - Amitabh Bhattacharya, "Kesariya", Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

13. Best Story Original - Jasmeet K Reen and Parveez Sheikh, Darlings

14. Best Story Adapted - Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2

15. Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema - Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, Ved

16. Oustanding Achievement in Indian Cinema - Kamal Haasan

17. Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema - Manish Malhotra

