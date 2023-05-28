Celebs seem to be having a super fun time at the 2023 IIFA Awards. Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan and more were in attendance at the event. Although a few celebs may be having more fun than others. In a new video Rakhi Sawant, wearing a long red dress and big hat was seen dancing with Vicky Kaushal, while Sara Ali Khan also grooved beside them. Rakhi slowly starts dancing backwards and bumps into Vicky as he almost trips over, but he seemed to take it in good fun. Vicky Kaushal Nails Hook Step of ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ Song With Hrithik Roshan at IIFA 2023.

View Rakhi and Vicky Dancing:

Rakhi just knocked Vicky over while dancing to sheila ki jawani 😭🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Upe806OAc0 — celina ❦ (@bollyvfx1) May 27, 2023

