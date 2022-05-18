Cannes [France], May 18 (ANI): The opening ceremony of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival commenced on Tuesday as Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur led the star-studded Indian delegation on the Red Carpet at Palais des Festivals.

The glamorous red carpet contingent along with the Union Minister included R Madhavan, Ricky Kej, Vani Tripathi, Prasoon Joshi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shekhar Kapur.

While Madhavan and Nawazuddin opted for black tuxedos, Ricky, Prasoon and Anurag could be seen dressed in bandhgala suits of blue, black and cream colours respectively. Vani wore a beautiful blue saree and Shekhar donned a white kurta with a Nehru jacket.

Apart from these Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia and folk singer Mame Khan are also a part of the Indian delegation led by the Information and Broadcasting Minister. Actor Akshay Kumar too was part of the official delegation but had to opt-out after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone who is currently creating waves at Cannes Film Festival as a jury member attended the red carpet ceremony wearing a saree designed by Sabyasachi.

At the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival India has been named the 'Country of Honour' at the Marche du Film, the business counterpart of the marquee event. (ANI)

