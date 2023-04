Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 4 (ANI): 'Naatu Naatu' fever continues! And now the UAE residents have got the opportunity to show off their dance skills on the Oscar-winning song at the Indian embassy.

The Embassy of India in UAE, on Monday, started a contest encouraging the citizens to share their dance clips on RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' before April 16 and the winners will get a chance to perform at the mission.

Also Read | Citadel Stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden Share Experience of Teaming Up For Russo Brothers’ Amazon Show.

https://twitter.com/IndembAbuDhabi/status/1642914840829124610?s=20

Taking to Twitter, the Embassy of India, UAE tweeted, "Look out. 30 seconds of #NaatuNaatu can get you a chance to perform at the Embassy of India. 3 Simple steps.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor Dedicates Loving Birthday Post For Her Pet Dog Shyloh.

1[?]. Share your group #NaatuNaatu performance on #Instagram before Apr 16

2. Tag & follow us on Insta (QR code below)

3[?]. Winner performs at the Embassy."

The cross-cultural hit 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the prestigious Oscar for India beating "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

Before winning the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.'

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

The hook steps, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and their energetic synchronisation made the song a treat to watch. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)