Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) opens admissions for its first batch of students this August, offering a robust portfolio of industry-driven courses in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) sector.

The institute announced by Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Waves Summit in May is backed by prestigious global partnerships and industry leaders.

As per the press note shared by IICT, the inaugural academic offering includes six Specialised Courses in Gaming, four Courses in Post Production and eight Courses in Animation, Comics & XR.

These programs have been meticulously designed in collaboration with top industry players to ensure students are equipped with the skills required for the ever-evolving creative technology landscape.

Two weeks ago, IICT signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of York, UK, paving the way for collaborative research, faculty exchange, and global certification pathways, as quoted in an IICT press note.

Adding to its strong foundation, leading global companies such as Google, YouTube, Adobe, Meta, Microsoft, NVIDIA and JioStar have committed to long-term collaborations with IICT.

Their collaboration covers curriculum development, scholarships, internships, startup incubation, and placement opportunities.

Speaking on these courses, Vishwas Deoskar, CEO of IICT, said, "Our vision is to make India a global powerhouse in the AVGC-XR sector by nurturing world-class talent. These courses are designed to meet global standards while being rooted in India's dynamic creative potential," as quoted in an IICT press note.

A more detailed curriculum will be announced this month.

IICT's esteemed governing board includes Sanjay Jaju, Vikas Kharge, Swati Mhase, Chandrajit Banerjee, Bhupendra Kainthola, Ashish Kulkarni, Manvendra Shukul, and Rajan Navani, while Ninad Raikar serves as the COO. (ANI)

