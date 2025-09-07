Venice [Italy], September 7 (ANI): Filmmaker Anuparna Roy created history at the 82nd edition of the Venice Film Festival, winning the Best Director in the Orizzonti Competition for her film 'Songs of Forgotten Trees'.
Presented by Anurag Kashyap, Anuparna Roy's 'Songs of Forgotten Trees' became the only Indian title in Venice's Orizzonti section. It revolves around two migrant women in Mumbai as they navigate loneliness, survival, and fleeting moments of connection.
The award was announced by French filmmaker Julia Ducournau, president of the Orizzonti jury, during the festival's closing ceremony on Saturday. Roy, dressed in a white saree, accepted the honour and called the moment "surreal," thanking the jury, her producers, her cast, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
Other Competition titles receiving high praise included fest opener, La Grazia (Mubi) from Paolo Sorrentino and starring longtime collaborator Toni Servillo; Kathryn Bigelow's return with ensemble pic A House of Dynamite (Netflix); Dwayne Johnson/Emily Blunt-starrer The Smashing Machine (A24) from Benny Safdie; Mona Fastvold's The Testament of Ann Lee, starring Amanda Seyfried; Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein (Netflix) led by Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi; Yorgos Lanthimos' Bugonia (Focus) with Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons; Park Chan-wook's No Other Choice, among others as reported by Deadline.
Check out the complete list.
Golden Lion
Father Mother Sister Brother, dir: Jim Jarmusch
Silver Lion Grand Jury PrizeThe Voice of Hind Rajab
Silver Lion Best DirectorBenny Safdie, The Smashing Machine
Special Jury PrizeSotte le Nuvole; dir: Gianfranco Rosi
Best ScreenplayValerie Donzelli, Gilles Marchand; A Pied d'oeuvre
Best ActorToni Servillo, La Grazia
Best ActressXin Zhilei, The Sun Rises on Un All
Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actor or ActressLuna Wedler, Silent Friend
Lion of the Future - Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut FilmShort Summer, dir: Nastia Korkia
HORIZONSBest FilmEn El Camino, dir: David Pablos
Best DirectorAnuparna Roy, Songs of Forgotten Trees
Special Jury PrizeLost Land, dir: Akio Fujimoto
Best ActorGiacomo Covi, A Year of School
Best ActressBenedetta Porcaroli, The Kidnapping of Arabella
Best ScreenplayAna Cristina Barragan, Hiedra
Best Short FilmWithout Kelly, dir: Lovisa Siren
VENICE CLASSICSBest Documentary On CinemaMata Hari, dirs: Joe Beshenkovsky, James A. Smith
Best Restored FilmBashu, The Little Stranger, dir: Bahram Beyzaie
VENICE IMMERSIVEGrand PrizeThe Clouds are Two Thousand Meters Up, dir: Singing Chen
Special Jury PrizeLess Than 5g of Saffron, dir: Negar Motevalymeidanshah
Achievement PrizeA Long Goodbye, dirs: Kate Voet, Victor Maes, as reported by Deadline. (ANI)
