Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Web series 'Inside Edge' fame actor Tanuj Virwani has tied the knot with Taniya Jacob.

Tanuj is the son of actor Rati Agnihotri and the nephew of Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri.

Taking to Instagram, Atul Agnihotri shared a happy fam jam picture and extended heartfelt wishes to the newly married couple.

He captioned the post, "Dear nephew @tanujvirwani @taniyajacob1 Congratulations on your wedding. Wishing you both love, joy, and beautiful moments. May your journey together be as wonderful as the celebrations yesterday. You hosted a picture perfect wedding @ratiagnihotri10 lots of love and respect always #AgnihotriFamily."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1T6GbVM7Og/

Taking to his Instagram story, Tanuj also shared several glimpses from his wedding with Tanya. These include videos of the bride and groom and their friends dancing, to the couple finally tying the knot.

Tanuj is best known for his role as Vayu Raghavan in the sports-thriller web series 'Inside Edge' which premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The series also starred Richa Chadha, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, he was also seen in 'Illegal Season 2' and 'Cartel'.

He will be next seen in the web shows Ved and Parchaaiyaan. (ANI)

