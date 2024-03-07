Makers of the upcoming drama film Love Sex aur Dhokha 2 dropped a new intriguing motion poster giving more insight into aspects of love in the real world and love in the digitalized world. Taking to Instagram, the film's production house Balaji Motion Pictures treated fans with the new motion poster and captioned the post, "Ab screen ke peeche hoga, Love Sex aur Dhokha! Step into the world of #LoveSexAurDhokha2, in cinemas on 19th April." The motion poster features a mobile phone with the stairs and the flashlights blinking in the background, representing the world of fame. Then, there is another side in which a girl steps in holding a guy's hand. Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Release Date: Ekta Kapoor's LSD 2 to Arrive in Theatres on February 16, 2024 (View Poster).

The poster is adorned with social media icons that offer a more comprehensive glimpse of the film's theme. Helmed by Dibakar Banerjee, LSD 2 will hit the theatres on April 19. The film was earlier slated to hit the theatres on February 16. Love Sex Aur Dhokha, which was released in 2010, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starred actors Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Anshuman Jha, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, among others.

Earlier, Ektaa Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee arrived at the Bigg Boss 16 house to cast for the sequel of their film, and reportedly, the contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been roped in as the leading lady of the sequel.