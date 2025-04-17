Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): The much-awaited series 'The Royals,' which stars actors Zeenat Aman, Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, now has an official release date.

The coming-of-age royal comedy is set to stream on Netflix starting May 9.

Netflix, on Thursday, took to its Instagram account to share the announcement along with a new poster featuring the lead pair.

The caption read, "A ziddi rajkumar meets a girlboss aamkumari. Royal mess, or shahi love story? Watch The Royals, out May 9, only on Netflix."

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-episode modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series will provide a glimpse into the glitter and romance of royal life.

The series also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, and Dino Morea.

Speaking earlier at Lakme Fashion Week, Ishaan shared his thoughts on the project and his experience working with legendary actor Zeenat Aman and Bhumi Pednekar.

"The Royals will come out on Netflix very soon... It was a really fun experience, and it was a whole new kind of experience. It is very fresh, and it's going to be a lot of fun. It is very bingeable, and it has something for everyone," said Ishaan.

On working with Zeenat Aman, he said, "We had a blast, and it was great working with her as well as the entire cast. She is an icon." (ANI)

