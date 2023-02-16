Los Angeles, Feb 16 (PTI) Writer Ishana Night Shyamalan, daughter of filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, is set to direct her first feature film titled "The Watchers" for production banner New Line Cinema.

Ishana, who recently served as writer and director on the critically-acclaimed Apple TV+ series "Servant" showrun by her father, has adapted her film from the A M Shine novel of the same name.

Also Read | Lost Movie Review: Yami Gautam's Film Builds Up Enough Intrigue Only To Be Undone by an Underwhelming Climax (LatestLY Exclusive).

Production on the thriller will begin later this year with the studio eyeing a June 7, 2024 worldwide release, reported entertainment outlet Deadline.

"The Watchers" revolves around Mina, a 28-year old artist who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland.

Also Read | Camila Cabello and Dating App CEO Austin Kevitch Break Up After Less Than a Year of Dating.

"When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers that are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night," the official logline read.

M Night Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan are on board to produce the film through Blinding Edge Pictures. Nimitt Mankad with Inimitable Pictures will also serve as a producer, and Jo Homewood is attached as an executive producer.

"We couldn't be more excited to make Ishana's first film with 'The Watchers'. Equal parts visual, immersive, and terrifying, the script grips you from the first page and never lets go," said Richard Brener, president and Chief Creative Officer, New Line Cinema.

Ishana, a graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, also directed the second unit on her father's hit films "Old" (2021) and "Knock at the Cabin" (2023).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)