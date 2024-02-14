New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) It has been 10 years for her in showbiz and Kriti Sanon believes she has evolved with time and has fallen in love with the craft of acting.

Sanon made a promising film debut opposite fellow newcomer Tiger Shroff with 2014's "Heropanti", which she followed up with acclaimed performances in films such as "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Luka Chuppi" and "Mimi", which earned her a National Film Award for best actress.

"Sometimes, it is difficult to realise that it has been 10 years in this industry. Suddenly, it feels so long," the 33-year-old actor told PTI in an interview here.

"There was a point when I was in college and I didn't even know that I wanted to act. I went from discovering that I could act to finally pursuing it... I think I've fallen in love with acting over time," she added.

The Delhi-born actor, who currently stars in sci-fi romance "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya", decided to become an actor after completing her engineering degree from Noida's Jaypee Institute of Information Technology.

"It's my engineering mind that's really curious and always trying to absorb everything like a sponge to learn and grow. I've always been like that. I have evolved with time, at least, that's been my goal. I have figured out what works for me as an actor and what doesn't.

"I also feel that I don't know what my process is because I don't want to limit myself. Sometimes, I do 'hit and trial' of finding new ways of doing something. Sometimes, it works. Sometimes, it doesn't," she said.

Sanon, 33, said she is lucky to be in a profession that's not monotonous.

"When I get a character that has something that scares me and I don't know how to do it, then it really excites me. I'm blessed to have a job where I wake up every day and I'm doing something different, and it's not a monotonous life," sh said.

The actor said she has never tried to plan her journey in cinema.

"I want to leave a mark and be inspirational to many people who probably are dreaming of coming here and doing what they love. It just feels amazing. (I want to) keep finding new layers to me and my potential as an actor. Keep doing different work that excites me. I want to work till I physically cannot work," she said.

"Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya", the actor said, sounded like an entertaining love story. The film features Shahid Kapoor in the role of Aryan, an engineer who decides to marry a robot, named Sifra, played by Sanon.

"Love stories are my favourite genre but they are not made very often. The good ones are made even less because there are fewer conflicts these days. But this conflict I never imagined.

"It's quirky, different. What's new is that this robot is close to a human but she is not. It makes you think 'Is this going to happen one day?' As an actor, it was exciting because I didn't have a reference point. I didn't know how I was going to do it till I actually did it," she added about the movie, directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

