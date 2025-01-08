Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Makers of the much-awaited crime drama series 'Chidiya Udd', starring actor Jackie Shroff, unveiled the official trailer on Wednesday, offering fans a glimpse into its gripping narrative.

The series, based on Aabid Surti's critically acclaimed novel 'Cages', revolves around the harsh realities of Mumbai's underworld.

Directed by Ravi Jadhav and produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri, the series features a cast that includes Bhoomika Meena, Sikandar Kher, Madhur Mittal, Mayur More, and Mita Vashisht.

'Chidiya Udd' follows the story of Seher (played by Bhoomika), a young woman from Rajasthan, who struggles to break free from the clutches of crime and power in Mumbai.

Check out the trailer:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DEjfBSEtt1F/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In a press note shared by Amazon MX Player, Jackie, who plays Qadir Khan in the series, said, "The world of Chidiya Udd is full of twists and turns. It's a place where survival is the ultimate game, and every character is fighting their own battle. Portraying Qadir has been a challenging yet rewarding experience, and the audience will love it."

Bhoomika Meena, who portrays Seher, added, "Portraying Seher has been an incredible journey. She is a fighter, someone who refuses to succumb to the harshness around her. The challenges she faces in this unforgiving world are daunting, but her strength and determination shine through. Chidiya Udd is a powerful story of survival, and I hope the audience finds themselves drawn to Seher's spirit and the choices she makes along the way."

Fans can watch 'Chidiya Udd' for free on Amazon MX Player starting January 15. (ANI)

