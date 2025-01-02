Remember Uorfi Javed's much-talked chia seeds dress, which was conceived by none other than Bollywood's legendary Jackie Shroff? The fashion influencer certainly stole the spotlight in it, earning both admiration from fans and praise from Shroff himself. The dress, which was creatively designed with sprouted chia seeds, made waves in the fashion world. Recently, Jackie Shroff re-shared a behind-the-scenes video on his social media, showcasing Uorfi's journey of creating the dress from scratch. He captioned the clip with "Ek number Bhidu," a playful nod to Uorfi's bold and creative fashion statement. Check it out for a glimpse of the creative process below. Uorfi Javed’s Chia Seeds Dress Gets ‘Ek Number’ Praise From Jackie Shroff; Shalini Passi Also Showers Love (Watch Video).

Jackie Shroff Re-Shares Uorfi Javed's Chia Seeds Dress Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)