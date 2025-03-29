Washington DC [US], March 29 (ANI): Singer-rapper Jackson Wang has unveiled his new song titled 'GBAD,' ahead of his upcoming album 'Magic Man 2', which is set to be released later this year.

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, the rapper shared the song with fans, along with a caption that read: "Life is a beautiful place, but sometimes... we gotta be a dick. Not to harm, but to set boundaries and protect our own will. GBAD out now!! EVERYWHERE. A lot of the time, we want to satisfy everyone, but we can't. A lot of times, it ends up with people taking advantage of your kindness and using it against you."

The song talks about setting boundaries and not always trying to please others. Its lyrics highlight the challenges of standing up for oneself, even if it makes others see you as the bad guy.

'GBAD' is produced by Grammy-winning producer Dem Jointz. It is an alt-R&B track with smooth, jazzy beats and Jackson's unique voice.

Along with the song, Jackson also released a music video, directed by Rich Lee. The video revolves around the story of Jackson's alter ego, the "Magic Man," who is always expected to help others but feels unappreciated. The story reflects Jackson's own struggles in real life.

This is the second song from Magic Man 2. His first single, "High Alone," was released last month and topped the Apple Music charts in 22 countries. The new album will have four parts, each representing different stages of grief and healing.

Jackson Wang, known for his music and influence in fashion, has over 100 million followers on social media. He works with brands like Nike, Jordan, Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and Hennessy. (ANI)

