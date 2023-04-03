Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Amid dating rumours, actor Janhvi Kapoor snapped with Shikhar Pahariya during her visit to Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Janhvi offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple in the early hours of Monday.

She was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar and sister Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi and her sister were dressed in a traditional half-saree.

Neither Janhvi nor Shikhar have commented on their relationship, however, the two have been spotted together several times. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

Shikhar was said to be in a relationship with Janhvi several years ago before they separated.

Talking about Janhvi dating Shikhar, Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7, almost confirmed their dating rumours. During Janvhi's appearance on the show with Sara Ali Khan, Karan said, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building."

Reportedly, Sara previously dated Shikhar's brother Veer Pahariya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty. She will be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film 'NTR 30' with a pooja ceremony. (ANI)

