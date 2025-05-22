Washington [US], May 22 (ANI): A video of Tom Cruise frantically throwing popcorn into his mouth while attending a movie screening in London has taken the internet by storm.

The clip, which was posted on social media, shows Cruise enjoying a bucket of popcorn during a screening of 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' at the BFI IMAX in London.

Cruise later addressed the video on a chat show, laughing off the attention and confirming that he is indeed a popcorn lover.

"Man, I'm eating popcorn," he said when asked about his unusual eating habits. "They know when I'm going to these movies that I'm watching, I'm eating popcorn," as quoted by People magazine.

The incident is not the first time Cruise's love of popcorn has made headlines.

In a promotional video for his latest 'Mission: Impossible' film, Cruise declared, "I love my popcorn. Movies. Popcorn," while munching on a large bucket of the snack.

The viral video has sparked a range of reactions from fans, with some comparing Cruise's eating habits to those of a family member or uncle.

"This is how my dad eats popcorn," commented one fan, while another joked, "Tom Cruise eating popcorn like he an uncle with a handful of peanuts." (ANI)

