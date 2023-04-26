Washington [US], April 26 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming superhero action fantasy film 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' unveiled the first official trailer at CinemaCon 2023.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, director James Wan and actor James Momoa could not attend the grand event but appeared through a video during the Warner Bros. presentation.

Also Read | Taylor Swift Fan Jacob Lewis Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver After Attending the Singer’s Houston Concert.

Wan said the 'Aquaman' sequel visits "beautiful strange new worlds" where it explores "interesting new characters."

"It's an action-adventure story with a really fun bromance between Arthur and Orm," he said. "Orm was a villain the first time around, but this time Arthur needs him."

Also Read | Rumer Willis and Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas Welcome First Child Together! Actress Shares Adorable Pic of the Newborn.

Lots of fisticuffs with Black Manta, serious speeches by Aquaman -- who has a new baby -- and the Black Trident enemy who has a lot of power. The trailer begins with Aquaman back near his lighthouse home, contemplating life with Temuera Morrison's Tom Curry. But there's still a lot of drama and chaos under the water as Aquaman battles a huge submarine beneath and foes on the beach, as per Deadline.

In the trailer, Aquaman aka Momoa could be heard saying, "I'm supposed to be a king, to bring the land and sea together."

Aquaman tells Black Manta, "No one hits my brother but me." At which point, Patrick Wilson's King Orm says, "Do not call me brother!" said Black Trident, the new enemy, "I'm going to destroy Aquaman and everything he holds dear!" reported Deadline.

Apart from Momoa, actors Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, and Dolph Lundgren are also a part of the film. New stars to join the cast of the forthcoming action flick include Indya Moore and Jani Zhao.

Actor Amber Heard's character Mera has a cameo in a battle scene.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 20. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)