Director Jason Moore, who made his film directorial debut with Pitch Perfect, has been roped in to helm the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series Elle. Moore will direct the first two episodes of the show from Amazon MGM Studios and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, reported Deadline Earlier, actress Reese Witherspoon announced that Lexi Minetree has been cast as the young Elle Woods in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle. The series, which will follow Elle's high school years before she attends Harvard, is set to premiere on Prime Video. Nickelodeon Announces New Series Set in ‘Avatar–The Last Airbender’ Universe! All You Need To Know About ‘Avatar-Seven Havens’.

Witherspoon, who originated the role of Elle Woods in the 2001 film Legally Blonde and its 2003 sequel, took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. In a heartwarming video, Witherspoon is seen breaking the news to Minetree, who is overcome with emotion. "We had to make a really hard decision the other day, and we wanted to tell you in person because you've just worked really hard," Witherspoon said. "And we just wanted to tell you that you don't have to audition anymore because you got the part. You're Elle Woods," she added. Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Team Up for Untitled Hawaiian Crime Drama.

Reese Witherspoon's Instagram Post on 'Elle'

Created by Laura Kittrell and Caroline Dries, Elle follows "Lexi Minetree's character, Elle Woods, in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film," as per the outlet. Kittrell and Dries will both serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, and Marc Platt are also executive producers, reported Deadline.

In 2012, Moore made his film directorial debut with Pitch Perfect, starring Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow. He also served as an executive producer on the sequel, as per the outlet. He directed the film Sisters, starring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, which was released on December 18, 2015. Most recently, Moore directed Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, for Prime Video. Upcoming, he'll direct two book adaptations: The Guncle, based on Steven Rowley's bestseller, and Emma Straub's novel This Time Tomorrow. He's repped by WME and LBI Entertainment, reported Deadline.