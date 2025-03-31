New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, famous Urdu poet Waseem Barelvi and well-known humourist Popular Meeruthi are among the eminent names participating in the upcoming 56th edition of the 'Shankar-Shad Mushaira', an event that celebrates Urdu poetry.

The annual mushaira, organised in the memory of Shankar Lall and Lala Murli Dhar -- both known for their contribution to the social, educational and cultural life of New Delhi as patrons of Urdu poetry -- will be held in the national capital at Modern School, Barakhamba Road on April 5.

"For over six decades, this platform has preserved the great history of Urdu literature by bringing together renowned poets and up-and-coming voices. Urdu has been the soul of Delhi, the language of royal courts, poets, and the people.

"Through this mushaira, we reaffirm our dedication to preserving this literary legacy and making sure it remains vibrant for future generations,” Madhav Bansidhar Shriram, chairman of Shankar Lall Murli Dhar Society, said in a statement.

The event will also host distinguished Urdu poets Azhar Iqbal, Nomaan Shauque, Gauhar Raza, Shabeena Adeeb and Khushbir Singh Shaad, among others.

Initiated in 1954, this annual mushaira has evolved into a premier platform for renowned poets from India. Over the past decade, the event has overcome geopolitical challenges, welcoming the participation of poets from Pakistan and abroad.

