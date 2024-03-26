Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): The first song 'Jazbaati Hai Dil' from Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi-starrer 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' has been unveiled.

Armaan Malik and Ananya Birla have lent their voice to quirky and electrifying track. Kunaal Vermaa has penned down the lyrics.

Also Read | Disha Patani’s Bodycon Dresses Let Her Flaunt Her Hot Curves – View Pics.

Sharing the song's link, recording label Panorama Music took to Instagram and wrote, "Sau dafa yeh tootega, phir bhi pyaar mein koodega! Kyun ki #JazbaatiHaiDil. Song out now. Link in Bio!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C49yxrQoipV/?hl=en

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Colourful Holi Bash With Friends Goes Viral (View Pics).

'Do Aur Do Pyaar,' is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. It also stars Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The makers of Do Aur Do Pyaar recently dropped the film's teaser. The video provides a peek into the dynamics of modern-day relationships with a perfect blend of romance, humour, and relatable storytelling.The teaser starts with a married couple, played by Vidya and Pratik, sharing a meal on their couch. When Pratik offers Vidya his ice cream, she declines, mentioning she's vegan. He then points out that her facewash contains milk. The video also features affectionate moments between another couple, played by Illeana and Sendhil.

All four characters are seen attempting to rekindle the passion and excitement in their relationships. They go on movie dates and trips, striving to bring back marital happiness.

The film is presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production. It will be out in theatres on April 19, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)