Los Angeles, Jan 14 (PTI) Hollywood veteran Jeff Bridges, who revealed his lymphoma diagnosis last year, has revealed that he is responding well to the treatment as the doctors told him the tumour has "drastically shrunk".

The 70-year-old actor shared a health update in a handwritten note on his official website, saying he went in for a CAT scan on January 6 for a follow-up.

"Turns out it's working beautifully. The thing has drastically shrunk. I come home elated with the news," Bridges wrote.

The Oscar winner further said he was heartbroken to find out that his health check-up coincided with the Capitol Hill riots, in which thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the landmark building and clashed with police, resulting in at least four deaths and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the election.

"I turn on the TV to find out what's going (on) in the world, and... well... I don't have to tell you what's goin' on. To see our country attacking itself broke my heart.

"A question rose in me - what's an individual to do in a situation like this? My mentor, (artist) Rozzell Sykes, came to mind. His mantra was 'be love'," he wrote.

The actor announced his diagnosis in October and assured fans that his "prognosis is good".

Bridges won an Oscar for playing a broken-down country singer in the 2009 film "Crazy Heart", but for many, his career-defining role is of The Dude, a Los Angeles slacker and avid bowler in "The Big Lebowski", the 1998 crime comedy directed by the Coen Brothers.

In his over six decade-long Hollywood career, the actor has played diverse parts in films like "Starman", "The Contender", "Iron Man", "True Grit" and "Hell or High Water".

Bridges is also a recipient of the Cecil B deMille Award. PTI

