Los Angeles, Feb 23 (PTI) Actors Charlie Day and Jenny Slate are set to play the lead roles in Amazon Studios' romantic comedy "I Want You Back".

Actors Gina Rodriguez, Scott Eastwood, Manny Jacinto and Clark Backo will also feature in the project that will be directed by Jason Orley.

According to Variety, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the co-showrunners of "This Is Us", have penned the script.

The story follows Emma (Slate) and Peter (Day), who thought they were on the precipice of life's biggest moments — marriage, kids and houses in the suburbs — until their respective partners dumped them.

“I immediately fell in love with Isaac and Elizabeth's funny, heartfelt script. I am so honored that they, along with the amazing team at Amazon are allowing me to bring their timeless love story to life, and that I get to do it with such an incredible group of actors," says Orley said in a statement.

The production is set to start early next month in Atlanta.

Peter Safran and John Rickard of The Safran Company will produce with Aptaker and Berger via The Walk-Up Company.

Day is executive producing the film with Adam Londy and Bart Lipton. PTI

