Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Actor Jisshu Sengupta had an enriching experience working with Director Suparn Varma on the web series 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha'.

“If you sit with him for a day you’ll understand that his passion and understating about his work and characters does give a very strong push to his execution. He has an amazing way of telling the story by not only his words but also his visuals. I feel every conversation with him on and off set has been a workshop and there is always little things to absorb from it. You will see it when you see the show. Suparn is a genius at Layered Storytelling and you will see the layers come through," Jisshu Sengupta said in a statement.

'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' showcases this gripping trial of life as Noyonika (Kajol) navigates through the curveballs life throws at her. The show stars Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta along with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Produced by Banijay Asia, 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha' will begin streaming from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

