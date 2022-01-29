Washington [US], January 29 (ANI): The legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell has announced that she, too, will remove her music from Spotify because "irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives."

According to Deadline, Mitchell said she is doing so "in solidarity" with her longtime friend, Neil Young, who requested his music be removed from the service because of Covid misinformation spread on Joe Rogan's wildly popular Spotify podcast.

Also Read | Elizabeth Mitchell to Reprise Her Role From the Film Franchise in New Santa Clause Series.

Young and Mitchell are indelibly linked to '60s activism and so it is not surprising they would put their values over Spotify's money. Rogan, an anti-vaxxer who has been critical of scientist-backed Covid protocol recommendations, is under a USD 100 million contract with Spotify.

But musicians tend to rally together for a cause, and if a star like Bruce Springsteen followed suit, there may be a reckoning for Spotify, whose share values took a tumble this week. In the whims of Wall Street, the company reportedly lost over USD 2 billion in market capitalization after Young pulled his music.

Also Read | Pavitra Rishta S2: Ankita Lokhande Opens Up About the One Quality of Her Character Archana She'd Like to Have.

Mitchell wrote in a post to her personal website, "I've decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."

Earlier this week, Young wrote, "Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy,' he wrote, according to numerous media reports. "I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform...They can have Rogan or Young. Not both."

Young, who survived polio as a child, continued, "I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines, potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them. Please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule."

The streamer later removed his catalogue from the service and issued a statement, Deadline reported.

It read, "We want all the world's music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we've removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic. We regret Neil's decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon."

Rogan signed a USD 100 million deal with Spotify in 2020, giving them exclusive rights to 'The Joe Rogan Experience.

There has been chatter that Young's stance might inspire others to do likewise. There were rumors (since denied) that Barry Manilow had made a similar request. Peter Frampton wrote on Twitter earlier today, "Good for you Neil. I've always been an Apple guy for streaming. No Joe Rogan for me thank you!"

Mitchell has her own controversial medical history. She has long contended that she suffers from Morgellons syndrome. "Fibers in a variety of colors protrude out of my skin like mushrooms after a rainstorm: they cannot be forensically identified as animal, vegetable or mineral."

Young isn't the first to complain about Rogan's vaccine stance. Earlier this month, a group of 270 scientists, professors, doctors and healthcare workers wrote an open letter to Spotify expressing concern about "false and societally harmful assertions" made on 'The Joe Rogan Experience'. As per Deadline, the letter urged Spotify to "establish a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation on its platform." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)