Actress Ankita Lokhande shared that it's the trait of patience that she would like to take from her 'Pavitra Rishta' Season 2 character Archana. Talking to IANS about Archana's one quality that she would like to take back home, Ankita shared: "I think patience. I don't have patience. So that is something I want to take with me." How different will 'Pavitra Rishta' Season 2 be from the previous one? Pavitra Rishta Season 2: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date and Time – All You Need to Know About Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh’s ZEE5 Show!

The 37-year-old actress revealed: "We have all seen Archana and Manav cry, compromise and do so many things. This time she is from this generation." "Of course, there are ups and downs in life but you don't stop and you move on and that's the best thing that is what we have tried showing to people what today's girl can do. She moved on." Pavitra Rishta Season 2 Trailer: Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh’s ZEE5 Show Is All About Faith in Love and Second Chances (Watch Video).

Season 2 is centered around Manav, played by Shaheer Sheikh and Archana, and how their marriage, which was based on a sham, falls apart only for them to realise that their 'Pavitra Rishta' was never bound by just vows and responsibilities. The show first aired in 2009 on television. It also starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav. It went digital in 2020. Asked what makes the show so popular, she said: "I think with honesty towards everything. It's honesty. 'Pavitra Rishta' has something. That love and bond. You don't need to do too much. 'Pavitra Rishta' is a blessed show."

