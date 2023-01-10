Los Angeles [United States], January 10 (ANI): Jr NTR is currently in Los Angeles to attend the Golden Globes where 'RRR' has been nominated in two categories. Before walking the red carpet at the gala night, Man of Masses attended a screening at TCL Chinese Theatre where he received a grand welcome from his fans.

NTR Jr was seen smiling and interacting with swarms of fans who were heard saying 'Jai NTR!'.

Also Read | Rohit Shetty Pens About Cirkus’ Failure and His Injury, Teases Singham Again (View Post).

Jr NTR's fan clubs also shared some pictures from the location in which the fans have painted the Hollywood town red with banners, billboards and 3 LED moving trucks bearing the actor's name.

https://twitter.com/rajeshreddyega/status/1612463210774528009

Also Read | 5 Pics Of Lee Jae Wook With His Costars That Hit Different – Here’s Why.

NTR Jr arrived in LA a few days back and even attended a screening of RRR followed by a reception at the DGA theatre.

He will be attending the Golden Globes ceremony with director SS Rajamouli and team. The historical magnum opus RRR has been nominated in the Best Picture - Non-English and Best Original Song (for 'Naatu Naatu') categories at the Golden Globes.

Blockbusters 'RRR', 'The Kashmir Files', 'Kantara' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' have made it to the Oscars 2023 reminder list.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) released a remainder list of 301 feature films eligible for the Oscars 2023.

Previously, Pan Nalin's Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' was announced as India's official entry for the Oscars 2023.

Apart from them, the list also features Indian films 'Me Vasantrao' and 'Tuzhya Sathi Kahihi', R Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', 'Iravin Nizhal' and Kannada movie 'Vikrant Rona'.

According to Variety, an American Meida company, the 9,579 eligible voting members will begin filling out their ballots on January 12 and ballots will close on January 17, 2023.

The official Oscar nominations will be announced January 24, 2023 with the ceremony on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

Jr NTR will begin shooting for his upcoming NTR30, directed by Koratala Siva of Janatha Garage. The film is slated to release on April 5, 2024. He will also be seen in 'NTR31' which will be directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)