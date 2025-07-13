Thiruvananthapuram, July 13: After weeks of controversy over the film's title, the makers of Suresh Gopi's 'JSK vs State of Kerala' have finally announced the movie's new release date. It was earlier stated to release on June 20. Granted with a U/A 16+ after the tough legal battle around the film's title, actor Suresh Gopi took to his Instagram handle to share the much-awaited release date of the film. The movie is now set to release worldwide on July 17.

While sharing the new release date, the makers wrote, "Behind every delay... have a truth worth fighting for." and in the end that truth shall always prevail !!! JANAKAI V v/s STATE OF KERALA. U/A 16+ CERTIFICATION WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON JULY 17TH." The release of the Malayalam movie 'Janaki vs State of Kerala' starring Union Minister and superstar Suresh Gopi was stalled following a demand from the Censor Board for a film title change. ‘What’s Wrong With Name Janaki’, Kerala High Court Asks CBFC Amid ‘Janaki vs State of Kerala’ Movie Controversy, Seeks Written Response.

As per the film's makers, the censor board asked them to change the name 'Janaki', saying it also refers to the Hindu goddess Sita. The movie tells the story of a woman who faced assault and took legal fight against the state. The board reportedly said that God's name should not be given to a woman who was assaulted. The film's release was scheduled for June 20.

The regional office of CBFC in Thiruvananthapuram had cleared the film with a U/A certificate. The film was later forwarded to the CBFC headquarters in Mumbai, where officials demanded a change in the title. If the film's title is changed, many dialogues in the film mentioning the name will also need to be changed, as per the makers of the film. In response to this, the makers of 'JSK vs State of Kerala' moved the Kerala High Court to challenge the change. ‘Janaki vs State of Kerala’: Release of Actor Suresh Gopi-Starrer Movie Hits Hurdle As CBFC Denies Screening Permission.

Apart from that, the artists from Malayalam cinema and serial fraternity under the umbrella of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Actors), Producers Association and FEFKA ( Film Employees Federation of Kerala) staged a protest infront of the regional office of Central Bureau of Film Certification at Chitranjali Studio complex, Thiruvallam in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

