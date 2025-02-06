Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson in a still from 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' (Photo/Instagram/@universalpictures)

Washington [US], February 6 (ANI): This summer, the 'Jurassic World' franchise is set to bring back thrilling action and prehistoric terror with the release of 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'.

The highly anticipated film has just unveiled its first trailer, giving audiences a sneak peek into the next chapter of the dinosaur saga.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Star Rupali Ganguly Showers Love on Husband Ashwin Verma As She Celebrates Their 12th Wedding Anniversary With a Romantic Instagram Video - WATCH.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFsP_8Gplyn/

Set to hit theaters globally on July 2, the film stars Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and others, promising an adrenaline-packed journey.

Also Read | 'We Beat the Grammys': Kanye West Defends Wife Bianca Censori's Nude Look at Grammys 2025 Red Carpet, Flexes With New Photos on X.

Set five years after the events of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' (2022), 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' explores a planet where dinosaurs have become increasingly rare, confined to environments where their species once thrived.

The story follows a team of scientists and experts tasked with acquiring genetic samples from three of the largest and most dangerous creatures across the land, sea, and sky.

As per Deadline, Scarlett Johansson plays Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert with a critical mission at the heart of the film.

Her character is assigned to secure genetic material from the colossal creatures, a mission that promises danger, discovery, and secrets.

Joining Johansson in the adventure is Jonathan Bailey, who portrays Dr Henry Loomis, a paleontologist whose expertise will be pivotal in navigating the perilous tasks ahead, as per Deadline.

Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali takes on the role of Duncan Kincaid, Zora's trusted team leader, who must guide the group through some of their toughest challenges.

In addition to the main cast, 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' features Rupert Friend as Martin Krebs, a representative from Big Pharma, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Reuben, the father of a family stranded on an island after a shipwreck, as per Deadline.

The film also stars Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein in various roles.

The plot takes a dramatic turn when Zora and Duncan's team come across a shipwrecked family, whose vessel was destroyed by rogue aquatic dinosaurs.

Together, they uncover a long-hidden secret on the island that could change everything. As the team faces off against the terrifying creatures, the stakes grow higher with a life-saving drug for humanity on the line.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, known for his work on 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' and 'The Creator', 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' promises to deliver both breathtaking visuals and a high-octane plot.

As per Deadline, the film is based on characters created by Michael Crichton, with a script by David Koepp, the original screenwriter for Jurassic Park.

The movie is produced by Amblin Entertainment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)