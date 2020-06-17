Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Entertainment News | K-pop Star Yohan Passes Away at 28

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 09:38 PM IST
Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], June 17 (ANI): Member of the Korean boy band TST, Yohan passed away at an age of 28, reported Fox news.

The Korean pop star whose real name was Kim Jeong-hwan had passed away on Tuesday and his death was confirmed by TST's record label KJ Music Entertainment to local media.

Yohan's fame skyrocketed for the first time in 2016 after he joined the group NOM following which he joined TST.

The band had recently released its album 'Countdown' in January. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

