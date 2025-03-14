Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): As actor-producer Aamir Khan celebrates his 60th birthday, B-town celebrities are pouring in warm wishes for him on his special day.

One of the first to wish him was his Fanaa co-star Kajol. The DDLJ actress, on Friday, took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture of them together along with a caption wishing the actor.

Also Read | 'The Giver' Has Finally Arrived! Singer-Songwriter Chappell Roan Releases Country Single, Describes It as a Song of Freedom Beyond Pop Music.

"Happy birthday, Aamir! Wish you an awesome year ahead! #AamirKhan," wrote Kajol.

His ex-wife and director Kiran Rao also penned an adorable wish for Khan, calling him 'VVVIP.'

Also Read | RIP Deb Mukherjee: From Family to His Acting Career, All You Need To Know About Ayan Mukerji's Father Who Was Acted in Aamir Khan's 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'.

"HBD to the VVVIP in our lives! Thank you for the hugs and the laughs and for always having our backs. We love you! xx k #AamirKhan," Kiran wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHLNlEVJ4Xd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Superstar Chiranjeevi also sent his best wishes to his "dear friend," wishing him another great year ahead.

"Happy 60th, my dear friend Aamir Khan!! Wish you a wonderful birthday and a great year ahead! May this milestone be the beginning of another glorious chapter in your illustrious cinematic journey. May you continue to enthrall movie lovers with your creative brilliance and continue to inspire our fraternity!!!" the superstar wrote on X.

https://x.com/KChiruTweets/status/1900449701880881649

Surprisingly, on the eve of his 60th birthday on Thursday, Aamir surprised his fans by introducing his new partner, Gauri Spratt, during an informal interaction with the media in Mumbai.

While interacting with the media, Aamir happily confirmed he was dating Gauri, who reportedly hails from Bengaluru.

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and later Kiran Rao. From his first marriage to Reena, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, who married in 2005 and separated in 2021, continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

In the coming months, Aamir will be seen headlining Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is expected to feature Genelia in a pivotal role. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)