Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Actor Kajol on Tuesday mourned the demise of her web show 'The Trial' co-star Rituraj Singh.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a picture on his stories and wrote, "My deepest condolences to the family....prayers."

Also Read | Deepika Padukone’s Best Saree Looks: 10 Times the Bollywood Superstar Wowed Us and Set New Fashion Goals in Six Yards of Sheer Elegance.

Rituraj Singh passed away last night in Mumbai at the age of 59, a close friend of the late actor Amit Behl confirmed to ANI.

The TV actor was suffering from pancreatic disease and was hospitalized recently. He passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Also Read | Did You Know That Rituraj Singh Worked With Shah Rukh Khan in Superstar's Debut Film?.

Actor Arshad Warsi took to X to pay tribute and wrote, "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor... will miss you brother..."

In 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' Rituraj played the role of Badri's father (played by Varun Dhawan).

Film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to X and wrote, "Rituraj, my friend, how did you make it even possible? "Kitna baaki tha..." Artists never die. Om Shanti."

Notably, Rituraj has appeared in several television shows, including 'Hitler Didi,' 'Shapath,' 'Aahat,' 'Adaalat,' and 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' among others.

Apart from that, he was also seen in films like 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' 'Satyamev Jayate 2' and 'Yaariyan 2'.

He was a part of several web series' including 'The Trial', 'Indian Police Force,' ' Made in Heaven,' 'Bandish Bandits,' among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)