Kajol celebrated her 49th birthday on Saturday (August 5). On Sunday, Kajol also took to Instagram to thank everyone for their wishes. Sharing a few pictures she captioned the post, “This room and this day were filled with so much love and laughter and blessings and all the good things that I can’t even name .. all I can say is that I am Blessed, I am blessed, I am blessed .. thank u to all and everyone who loves me. I felt it yesterday .. from my friends and family to my super awesome fans .. love you right back ..#birthdayspecial #cakingitup #lovestatus #sograteful.” Kajol Thanks All for the Heartfelt Birthday Wishes As She Shares Pics From the Special Day!

In a blur photo, a cake was placed on a table and Kajol can be seen sitting on a couch at the back, talking on the phone and laughing while looking around the room. The actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section as soon as the picture was uploaded.Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “you are the best only and only love for you.”Actor and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji commented, “loveeee youuuu!!!!.”“ Forever!,” jewellery designer Saba Pataudi wrote. Kajol Birthday: Netizens Extend Heartfelt Wishes to The Trial Actress As She Turns 49!

Kajol Feels Blessed:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Inside Kajol's Birthday Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shillpa Kataria Singh (@shillpakatariasingh)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is being lauded for her performance in the web show The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, which is helmed by Suparn Varma. The courtroom drama is the Indian adaptation of The Good Wife, which starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role. Kajol plays Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife who starts practising law again when her husband's public scandal puts him in prison.

Driven to prove herself in the competitive world of law and navigating her way through complicated relationships while seeking justice for her husband, Noyonika treads through tough challenges served by her fate. Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, Alyy Khan, and Gaurav Pandey are also a part of The Trial. Kajol was also seen in Lust Stories 2 recently.