Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Actor Kamya Punjabi is extremely happy to make her foray into politics with the Congress party.

On Thursday, Kamya took to Twitter to update fans about the new chapter in her life.

She wrote, "A beautiful start to my New Beginning! Thank you so much @BhaiJagtap1 bhai @tehseenp @INCMumbai @INCIndia for such a warm welcome. Really looking forward to start working under the leadership of @RahulGandhi ji @priyankagandhi ji."

A day ago, Kamya was inducted into the Congress party in the presence of Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap. Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, along with other members of the Congress, were also present at the event.

Kamya is best known for her stint in TV shows such as 'Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?' and 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. She had also participated in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' in 2013. (ANI)

