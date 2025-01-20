As of mid-January 2025, Bollywood audiences have already witnessed the rare occurrence of two actors stepping into the director’s chair - Sonu Sood with Fateh and Kangana Ranaut with Emergency. While Fateh marks Sood's directorial debut, Emergency is Kangana’s second venture as a filmmaker following 2019's historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (though she controversially shares directing credits with Krish Jagarlamudi). ‘Fateh’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Can Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Action-Thriller Turn a Profit? Here’s the Breakdown!

Manikarnika, made on a reported budget of INR 130 crore, grossed INR 132.95 crore worldwide. Despite breaking even, the film was deemed an average grosser rather than a hit. Now, all eyes are on Emergency, a biopic of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which faced significant delays due to censorship issues before finally releasing on January 17, 2025.

Starring Kangana in the titular role, alongside Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik, can Emergency deliver the box office hit Kangana has been chasing since 2015’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns? Unfortunately, the early results based on the film's first weekend collections may disappoint her fans.

The Budget of 'Emergency'

To gauge a film’s success, its production cost is a key factor. Reports suggest Emergency was made on a budget of INR 60 crore. ‘Emergency’ Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut Delivers an Ambitious and Provocative Take On Indira Gandhi’s Legacy.

'Emergency' Box Office Opening Weekend Performance

According to Bollywood Hungama, Emergency netted INR 8.70 crore in India during its opening weekend. While this figure is an improvement compared to Kangana’s recent releases (Tejas: INR 3.30 crore, Dhaakad: INR 1.96 crore, and Thalaivii: INR 1.07 crore), it’s still far from impressive. Tragically, despite being surrounded by controversy and media buzz, Emergency failed to achieve a double-digit opening - a feat Kangana last managed with 2020’s Panga (INR 14.91 crore), which itself was a commercial flop despite critical acclaim.

Watch the Trailer of 'Emergency':

With mixed reviews from critics, Emergency now relies heavily on positive word of mouth to sustain its theatrical run. However, aside from sporadic trolling on social media, the film hasn’t generated the buzz needed to build momentum, making it unlikely to reach hit status ‘Emergency’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut’s Biopic on Indira Gandhi Earns INR 2.50 Crore in India.

Kangana Ranaut’s String of Flops Since 2015

Kangana’s last bona fide hit was Tanu Weds Manu Returns in 2015. Since then, she has struggled to replicate that success, with only Manikarnika performing moderately well. Here’s a look at her box office record since 2015, along with their India net collections:

1. I Love NY: INR 1.54 crore (Flop)

2. Katti Batti: INR 24.41 crore (Flop)

3. Rangoon: INR 20.68 crore (Flop)

4. Simran: INR 17.26 crore (Flop)

5. Manikarnika: INR 92.19 crore (Average)

6. Judgementall Hai Kya: INR 33.11 crore (Flop)

7. Panga: INR 28.92 crore (Flop)

8. Thalaivii: INR 1.46 crore (Flop)

9. Dhaakad: INR 2.58 crore (Flop)

10. Tejas: INR 4.14 crore (Flop)

Ironically, Kangana Ranaut’s biggest triumph in recent years came outside the film industry. In 2024, she won a Lok Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh and became a Member of Parliament.

However, if Kangana hopes to revive her cinematic career, she might need to shift her focus away from propaganda-heavy projects and reconsider the kind of films that earned her cult hits like Tanu Weds Manu and Queen. It may also be worth stepping back from directing for now, allowing her to channel her talents into roles that resonate with audiences and critics alike.

