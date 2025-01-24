Unfortunately for Kangana Ranaut, the wait for an elusive hit continues to grow longer. What likely stings more for the actress is that Emergency - which also failed to work at the box office - was a film she directed herself. Unlike Manikarnika, where credit was shared, Emergency was entirely her vision. The movie is a biopic of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, focusing on her tenure in office, including the highly controversial Emergency period. ‘Emergency’ UK Screening Issue: India Raises Strong Objection Over Elements Obstructing the Screening of Kangana Ranaut’s Biographical Film (Watch Video).

Emergency was released in theatres on January 17, 2025, and while it managed to surpass its box office competitor, Azaad, the collections were insufficient to leave a strong impression.

After completing a week in theatres, Emergency has netted INR 12.90 crore in India, with worldwide collections standing at INR 17.44 crore (collections sourced from Bollywood Hungama). The producers' numbers for Indian collections are a little bigger at INR 16.61 crore, but even that feels underwhelming. Despite its respectable budget of INR 60 crore, the film shows little sign of progress and is unlikely to recover its costs through theatrical earnings.

So, what went wrong with Emergency? Why did Kangana Ranaut’s film fail to draw the crowds her fans hoped for? Let’s dive into five major reasons behind its disappointing box office performance:

1. Kangana Ranaut's Declining Box Office Pull

A Still From Emergency

Since 2015’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Kangana Ranaut has struggled to deliver a credible box office hit, despite having 10 releases in the intervening years (not counting Emergency). Among these, Manikarnika performed the best, earning INR 92 crore in India (INR 130 crore gross worldwide). However, due to its high budget, even Manikarnika failed to become a profitable venture. Her last two films before Emergency - Dhaakad and Tejas - didn’t even cross single-digit collections. While Emergency has performed slightly better, it’s still far from being considered a success. ‘Emergency’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Can Kangana Ranaut End Her BO Drought Since ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’? Check Out Our Opening Weekend Insights!

2. Delays in Release

A Still From Emergency

Some trade analysts believe Emergency could have fared better had it been released ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as initially planned. The political fervour at the time might have helped boost the film, especially since its teaser generated initial interest. Unfortunately, the movie faced delays due to reported censor board issues. Ironically, the elections themselves allegedly contributed to the delays, leading to cuts and a loss of momentum.

3. Insufficient Focus on the Emergency Period

A Still From Emergency

For a movie titled Emergency, audiences naturally expected a detailed exploration of the Emergency period imposed on India between 1975 and 1977. While the film does touch upon it, this aspect is confined only to the second act. Instead, Ranaut chose to cover a broader timeline of Indira Gandhi’s life, including events like the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, the Sikh insurgency, Operation Blue Star, and her eventual assassination. The result feels more like a highlight reel of Indira Gandhi’s life, lacking a nuanced exploration of the darkest chapter of her reign.

4. Failing to Cater to Its Target Audience

A Still From Emergency

Bollywood has recently churned out several politically charged films, but only a few, like Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Kashmir Files or The Kerala Story, have managed to succeed at the box office. Emergency was perceived as a propaganda film created by a star closely associated with the ruling party, seemingly critiquing the legacy of a prominent leader from the opposition. However, the film’s weak attempt to strike a balanced narrative - highlighting both Indira Gandhi’s controversial decisions and her moments of strength - failed to resonate with audiences on either side of the political spectrum. In fact, Kangana's interviews promoting her movie were far more explosive than her film itself.

5. Mixed Critical Reception

A Still From Emergency

Since 2015, Kangana Ranaut has struggled to win over critics, barring exceptions like Panga and Manikarnika. Emergency received a similarly mixed response. While some praised its exploration of Indira Gandhi’s psychological state during the Emergency and Vishak Nair’s performance as Sanjay Gandhi, Kangana’s own portrayal of the former Prime Minister was criticised. Many felt it came across as a weak imitation rather than a strong embodiment of the character. The film needed stronger support from critics and audiences alike to build momentum, but this backing never materialised.

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2025 10:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).