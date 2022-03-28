Washington [US], March 28 (ANI): Amid the ongoing online feud, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian recently came together to attend their son Saint's Soccer match.

As per TMZ, the former couple was shoulder to shoulder this weekend for the first time in a long time to attend their son Saint's soccer game in Los Angeles. Their daughter North also joined them.

Kanye was snapped filming Saint play while Kim and North looked on attentively.

This outing comes after Kanye recently complained about custody issues with his ex-wife Kim, who is currently dating 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson.

With the recent outing, it seems they are finally on the same page.

Kim and Kanye share four children -- North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. The beauty mogul filed to divorce Kanye West in February 2021 and was declared legally single this month. (ANI)

