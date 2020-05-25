Entertainment News | Karan Johar Cuts Birthday Cake with Munchkins Yash, Roohi

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India] May 25 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday shared an adorable video of him cutting his birthday cake along with his little munchkins Yash and Roohi Johar and his mother Hiroo Johar.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Filmmaker put out the video on Instagram where the little toddlers are seen blowing the candles for their 'dadda'.

Karan starts the video by focusing the camera on to the 'K' shaped birthday cake and then pans to his toddlers.

In the video, he says, "Alright! It is dadda's birthday, but I want Yash and Roohi to blow the candles."

Mom Hiroo Johar, along with the little ones start singing the birthday song, after which they blow the candles and cut the cake.

Karan then asks, "Should I eat this cake."

Following which, toddlers respond in unison, "No!"

"You will become fat," Yash replies.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director then requests, "But it is my birthday, please let me become a bit fat."

The toddler twins are then seen eating cake while Karan says, "Wow, it's my birthday and you all have only celebrated it, cut the cake, and eaten it."

And concludes the video saying "Happy birthday to me!" with everyone saying toodles in the end.

He captioned the video as, "Birthday love !!! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles."

To make his quarantine birthday special Karan's peers from Bollywood including Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and many others sent out birthday wishes via social media. (ANI)

