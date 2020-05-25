Hina Khan’s Pink Embroidered Outfit For Eid 2020 Is A Mix Of Ethnic And Ethereal With A Pinch Of Simplicity (View Pics)

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

May 25, 2020, marks the auspicious occasion of Eid and also the end of Ramadan. On this occasion, many television and Bollywood celebrities have wished their fans on social media. And well, the latest one to say 'Eid Mubarak' to her Instafam is none other than Hina Khan. Yep, the Cannes beauty took to her Insta and shared a series of stylish pics and all we want to say is gorgeous. Flaunting her million-watt smile, Hina can be seen dressed in a salwar-ghagra combo in pale pink and we are so impressed by this beauty. Well, the fashion department is something that the actress has always nailed in and this time seems no different. Hina Khan Flaunts Her Sexy Hourglass Figure In A Gorgeous Dark Floral Gown And We Are Drooling (View Pics).

Elaborating on her ensemble, Hina can be seen wearing a chinkari dress in the colour pink. While the salwar looks full embroidered, the gharara has some subtle details at the bottom. Also, the dupatta of the outfit is infused in some glitter. Indeed, what a better pick than opting for a desi couture on the occasion of Eid. Further, open hairdo, pretty silver jhumkas, little makeup and shiny sandals is how the TV actress rounded her look. Yo or Hell No? Hina Khan's Newest Outing for one of Her Social Appearances.

Check Out Hina Khan's Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak 🌙 A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on May 25, 2020 at 6:14am PDT

Just in case, if we had to rate this look of the star, we would have given a 10 on 10, as there is nothing wrong with the outfit nor the makeup. Hina ruled hearts by showing the world her glamorous side on Bigg Boss. It was from there on when fans started to recognise her as a fashion icon and they say rest is history. Stay tuned, stay glam!