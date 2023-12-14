Ace filmmaker Karan Johar's family drama film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham turned 22 on Thursday. To mark the occasion, KJo took to Instagram and shared a collage video that featured a few scenes of the iconic film. He captioned the post, "My annual reminder of "It's all about loving your family"...and my audience who have kept the spirit of #K3G alive even 22 years later. Eternally grateful to magnificent & magnanimous cast - Amit ji, Jaya ji, shahrukh bhai, kajol, duggu and bebo and all other special people in the cast and crew for just making this journey the most memorable one! Thank you today and always." Karan Johar Stopped By Airport Security After Forgetting to Show His ID at Entrance (Watch Video).

Helmed by KJo, the film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Apart from Karan, Kajol also took to her Instagram account and shared a video that featured a few snaps from the film. She also penned down a long note which stated, "22 years to #k3g ..Another acronym but yes another long lasting memory !!! Yash uncle actually renovated and made new makeup rooms in Filmistan studios permanently just for the shooting of this film because even with the vanity vans it was not going to be enough for this gigantic starrer!"

View Karan Johar's Post:

View this post on Instagram

View Kajol's Post:

View this post on Instagram

She also stated that while filming K3G director Karan fainted because of dehydration. She wrote, "@karanjohar collapsed and fainted on set because of dehydration in the first few days .. it was really really hot!" "And this was @___aryan___ 's debut on screen.. ! It was also I think my first comeback ( not sure about this part tho ) too many comebacks ago ) And the first and only time I stood in front of the pyramids and truly felt them with my soul.. so yes this was a truly HUGE film in every which way, in life and cinema," she added.

Kabhi Khush Kabhie Gham tells the story of a family, which faces troubles due to a misunderstanding over their adopted son's (Shah Rukh Khan) marriage to a girl (Kajol) belonging to a lower socio-economic group than them. The movie was a blockbuster hit along with the songs and made a lasting mark on the audience. The movie also gave the audience one of the most iconic characters in Hindi cinema - Pooh played by Kareena Kapoor in the film.