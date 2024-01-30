Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 30 (ANI): Filmmaker Karan Johar recently met with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

On Tuesday, Karan took to Instagram and shared a picture from his meeting with Bhupendra Patel.

The image shows Karan and Bhupendra Patel engaged in a conversation.

"Had the pleasure and privilege to meet and interact with the Honourable CM of Gujrat ...@bhupendrapbie ji.Gujrat is a symbol of growth and progress and we look forward to bringing our movies to this glorious state....," he captioned the post on Tuesday.

Karan's meeting with Bhupendra Patel happened on the sidelines of Filmfare Awards 2024.

The 69th edition of Filmfare Awards was held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat last week. Karan hosted the ceremony along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

KJo's directorial film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' received nominations in 18 categories including Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) and Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female). Alia bagged Best Actor award for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

As the film garnered several awards at the ceremony, Karan posted a note of gratitude.

"A night to remember! @filmfare...And thank you to everyone for all the love for our #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani," he wrote.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' marked his comeback to the director's chair after almost seven years.The film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film turned out to be a hit.

He has not announced his next directorial yet. (ANI)

