Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has admitted that she is "obsessed" with the way pregnant Jennifer Lawrence is looking flawless.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor posted a recent picture of Jennifer flaunting her baby bump in a black and white polka dress.

Also Read | #KatrinaVickyWedding Funny Memes Go Viral: Here's Why Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Guests Have Become Butt of All Jokes on Social Media!.

Further, Kareena wrote, "obsessed".

On Monday too, Kareena had shared a picture of Jennifer at the premiere of 'Don't Look Up' in New York, posing with co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez to Face Many Questions in Connection With a Prevention of Money Laundering Case.

Bebo captioned the picture, "Simply gorgeous."

Jennifer is currently expecting her first baby with her husband -- art gallerist Cooke Maroney with whom she got married in October 2019.

Meanwhile, Kareena is mom to sons -- Taimur and Jeh -- with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)