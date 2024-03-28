Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Ahead of 'Crew' release, actors Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon have been sharing many behind-the-scenes pictures of their bonhomie on social media.

Kareena on Thursday took to her Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video, giving a glimpse of her enjoyable time on the sets of 'Crew.'

The video shows 'The Jab We Met' actress having fun with her co-stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon, shooting her role as an air hostess, and preparing for her various looks, offering insight into her journey on set.

She captioned the post, "We laughed, we cried, we fought, we argued, we ate, and somewhere in between, the magic called moviemaking happened... with the best CREW ever." So grab your popcorn, switch off your phones, fasten your seatbelts, and let three badass ladies take you on your most fun flight ever. Sona Kahan hai... ?? Sona?? See you tomorrow 29th March in cinemas #1DayToGo #Crew"

Recently, makers unveiled the trailer of 'Crew,' and it has already started trending on social media.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of "bad**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has sought to grab eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, is slated for a theatrical release on March 29.

It was slated to release on March 22, but the makers have decided to push the film's release.

'Crew' is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Kareena also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again,' which stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. (ANI)

