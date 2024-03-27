Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Crew has been making headlines since its announcement. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. The makers treated fans earlier with the film's trailer, which gave a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming drama. The long wait to watch Crew will finally come to an end soon, as it will be releasing in the theatres on March 29. The film is jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network. Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Ready As Jasmine in This BTS Glimpse From the Sets Shared Ahead of the Film’s Release (View Pics).

Having said that, before the film's theatrical release, here's all you need to know about the upcoming movie starring three talented actresses - Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti in a never-before-seen avatar.

Cast: Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. Kapil Sharma has a cameo in the upcoming film.

Plot: Crew stars Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti as Air Hostesses. The story revolves around these three hard-working women, whose destinies lead to some unwarranted situations, and they end up being caught in a web of lies.

Watch Crew Trailer:

Release Date: Crew is slated to hit the theatres on March 29.

Review: The reviews for Crew are not out yet. LatestLY will update y'all as soon as the review of the film is out.

