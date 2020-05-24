Entertainment News | Kareena Kapoor Shares Glimpse of Scrumptious Biryani Cooked by Saif Ali Khan on Eid

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday shared a glimpse of a scrumptious mutton biryani cooked by husband Saif Ali Khan on the occasion of Eid.

The 'Angrezi Medium' star put out a snap of the yummy dish on her Instagram Story, that was actually shared by Kareena's sister and actor Karisma Kapoor on her Instagram. Along with the post, the 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' star wrote, "Chef Saifu best mutton biryani ever!! insane lunch.Eid Mubarak."

The 'Jab We Met' star shared Karisma's story and captioned it with hearts.

Meanwhile, the celebrity sisters have been keeping their fans updated with their quarantine activities by sharing pictures and videos on their social media handles.

Earlier, Karisma posted an adorable picture of little munchkin Tim-Tim as he catches up with his cousin brother Kiaan over a video call amid lockdown. (ANI)

