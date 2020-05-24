Brother's Day 2020: Shraddha Kapoor Shares A Series Of Throwback Pictures With Her 'Amazing Bros' And It's Pure Nostalgia!

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Insta)

May 24 is celebrated as National Brother's Day around the globe where the purpose is to remember and cherish the mischievous and lovely bros in one's life. However, the most important takeaway from this day is that it honours all kinds of brotherhood, blood-related or otherwise. It's C. Daniel Rhodes from Alabama who founded this day to celebrate brothers. And seems like Bollywood actress, Shraddha Kapoor is taking inspiration from the same and has teased fans with a series of pictures celebrating the day. The B-townie shared some childhood gems from her archives and we are going aww. Shraddha Kapoor is all Things Pretty and Sensuous in her New Photoshoot for Femina India (View Pics).

Taking fans down the memory lane and remembering the best moments spent with her bros, Siddhanth Kapoor, Priyaank K Sharma and more the photos are indeed cute. "Grown up loved, pampered & protected! Happy brothers day to my amazing bros!" she captioned the brother's day post. In the first pic shared by the actress, she looks cool in pink co-ords posing with her bhais whereas in the other two pics we get to see the actress in pretty frocks. Street Dancer 3D: From Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Kiss to a Fight Sequence, These Scenes From the Trailer That Went Missing and Why! (SPOILER ALERT).

Check Out The Pics Shared By Shraddha Kapoor Below:

Isn't the above post too cute to handle? Meanwhile, apart from this, Shraddha has also been urging her fans to not abandon pets amid the crisis. She also had recently shared a post on the plight of the caged animals in zoos. Indeed, that's what influential celebs do, aware the audience to do right. Stay tuned!