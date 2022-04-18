Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Karisma Kapoor will be seen headlining a new project titled 'Brown- The First Case'.

On Monday, Karisma took to Instagram and shared a picture of her posing along with the project's clapperboard.

"To new beginnings #brown," she captioned the post.

Helmed by Abhinay Deo, 'Brown' is touted as a neo-noir crime drama set in the bustling city of Kolkata. It is based on the book 'City of Death' by Abheek Barua.

Talking more about the project, Karisma, who will be seen playing the central character of a detective, said, "Brown is the kind of storytelling that is not just exciting but also challenging for any actor and that is exactly what attracted me to take the part up. Playing a fiercely strong character in an intriguing story like this will be very interesting. I can't wait to begin shooting."

According to Abhinay Deo, "'Brown' is an extremely well-crafted story that gives me a chance to delve deeper into the human psyche and relationships. It is a study in characters in a way that hasn't been seen often before."

The project will be one of the flagship projects of Zee Studios for its digital slate and will soon go on floors. Surya Sharma is also a part of 'Brown'. (ANI)

