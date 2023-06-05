Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): After an enthralling teaser and a soulful melody 'Naseeb Se', the trailer of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani is finally out.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik treated fans with the trailer video and captioned it, "Maybe I didn't come to this world to do anything except love you. #SatyaPremKiKatha Trailer OUT NOW."

The trailer introduces us to Kartik as SatyaPrem and Kiara as Katha. Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together.

The video also showed a glimpse of the songs. The film depicts the idea of love after marriage.

Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the first track of the film 'Naseeb Se' which received massive responses from the fans.

Composed by Payal Dev, the song is beautifully sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics of the song are given by A.M. Turaz.

The mesmerizing visuals and melody of the song are absolutely captivating. The song beautifully showcased the chemistry of Kartik and Kiara as they brought the love season back to the theatres after a long time.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.

Apart from this, Kartik will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in director Kabir Khan's next untitled film. (ANI)

