Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan, on Tuesday, released the title track of his upcoming family entertainer film 'Shehzada'.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared the song which he captioned, "Main jo aa gaya..Main ab na jaunga..Main sabka ban jaunga SHEHZADA."

Sung by Sonu Nigam and composed by Pritam, the song features Kartik Aaryan and creates a happy vibe.

Soon after the makers dropped the title track, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Sonu nigam sir ka koi zawaab nhi hai....literally what a legendary artist he is," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "#ShehzadaTitleTrack is such a beautiful track! Sooo fresh, soo cute...And you owning Bantu's charm in the most innocent and adoring way...Loved the moves, lyrics and smoothness in the beats soo much."

Another fan wrote, "Kartik's cuteness and these adorable lyrics, are the PERFECT MATCH!"

Previously the makers unveiled the songs 'Munda Sona Hoon Main', 'Chedkhaniyan', 'Mere Sawal Ka' and 'Character Dheela 2.0. All the songs received positive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan 'Shehzada' stars Kartik, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 17, 2023.

'Shehzada' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

Apart from this, he also has director Kabir Khan's next untitled film, Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and a romantic musical 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', which marks his second collaboration with Kiara Advani after the blockbuster hit 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. (ANI)

