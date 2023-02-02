The song “Mere Sawaal Ka” from Shehzada is an upbeat number that’ll make one ‘Witness a love like no other’, as the makers stated on Twitter while releasing the track. Featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, the chemistry between the duo in this upbeat number is simply adorable. It will surely leave fans excited to watch them together on the big screens. “Mere Sawaal Ka” has been crooned by Shashwat Singh and Shalmali Kholgade. Shehzada Release Date Postponed ‘Out of Respect’ for Pathaan’, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon’s Film to Now Be Out on February 17.

Watch The Video Of Mere Sawaal Ka Song Below:

